South Korean actors Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo and Joo Hyun Young are confirmed to join Korean remake of French series Call My Agent! that captures the fierce struggles of top stars and their managers in a realistic and witty way.

According to Soompi, tvN network’s remake will develop episodes that suit the situations and emotions in Korea while including the strengths and fun points of the original work. The story will showcase how pro managers working with Korea’s top stars are inevitably amateurs in their own lives as they navigate work, love, and ambition. In particular, there will be a cameo lineup that will make every episode shine even more.

The drama will be produced by Producing Director Baek Seung Ryong from a screenplay by Park So Young and Lee Chan. Lee Seo Jin has been roped in to play Ma Tae Oh, the General Director of Method Entertainment who is not only gentle, and intelligent, but also an innate strategist who doesn’t hesitate to try any trick in the book in order to achieve what he wants.

Kwak Sun Young will star as Cheon Jae In, a competitive and workaholic team leader with immense pride in her work. Meanwhile Seo Hyun Woo plays team manager Kim Joong Don, who is also well-known as Cheon Jae In’s best friend. Kim Joong Don is a pure-hearted character who has a hard time saying no to others and doesn’t want to inconvenience anyone, whereas, Joo Hyun Young will transform into newbie manager So Hyun Joo who has finally made it to Seoul after longing to join the entertainment industry since she was young.

The production team shared, “We are bringing life to the drama’s characters with actors Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, and Joo Hyun Young’s strong inner strength, as they deliciously depict any type of role, and more than anything, by using the foundation of their real-life experience of the industry. Through those who struggle in order to create the best stars, we will greet you with a story about how we do our best in our individual positions while forgetting to look after our own lives. Through the original, there will be fun in seeing the different lead stars that appear in each new episode. Please look forward to it.”

The upcoming Korean remake of Call My Agent! is set to premiere later this year.

