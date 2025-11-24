Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Indian Cinema, passed away early this morning in Mumbai at the age of 89. A rare blend of charm, strength, and sensitivity, Dharmendra defined an era where action met emotion. His chemistry with Hema Malini both on and off screen remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic love stories.

Legendary actor Dharmendra passes away at 89

Dharmendra’s first triumph in the entertainment world was through a talent hunt organized by Filmfare. This encouraged him to relocate to Mumbai to try his hand in films as a lead actor.

Dharmendra got his first big break in Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960). But his first big hit came in the form of Shola Aur Shabnam (1961). He followed it up with Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy’s classic Bandini (1963). From here onwards, he went on to deliver timeless classics, including Haqeeqat, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, Dharam Veer, and The Burning Train, each performance showcasing a different facet of his craft.

Beyond his stardom, he was admired for his humility, warmth, and poetic soul. He is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, and grandchildren.

As tributes pour in from across the industry, the loss of Dharmendra marks the end of a golden chapter in Indian cinema. Team Bollywood Hungama extends heartfelt condolences to the Deol family. His legacy will continue to shine through every frame of Indian film history.

