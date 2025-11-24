Indian director and producer Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), has purchased five commercial units in Andheri East, Mumbai, for Rs.19.68 crore. As per property registration records reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, all five units were registered in November 2025. The purchases were made within the same building, Vaidya West World One Aeropolis.

Andheri East is a major commercial and residential area in Mumbai, well connected through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro. It provides easy access to important business locations such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle. The locality includes several corporate parks, IT offices, hotels, and industrial estates, making it a convenient choice for working professionals and companies. With developments like the Sahar Elevated Road, proximity to Mumbai International Airport, and nearby retail and lifestyle hubs including Phoenix Marketcity and the Andheri-Kurla commercial stretch, Andheri East continues to grow as a well-connected and practical urban neighbourhood.

Transaction 1

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs.3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 116.96 sq. m. (approximately 1,259 sq. ft.) and includes two designated car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs.19.64 lakh and registration charges amounting to Rs.30,000.

Transaction 2

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs.2.83 crore. It features a RERA carpet area of 101.17 sq. m. (approximately 1,089 sq. ft.) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs.16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs.30,000.

Transaction 3

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs.4.85 crore. It offers a RERA carpet area of 173.63 sq. m. (approximately 1,869 sq. ft.) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs.29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs.30,000.

Transaction 4

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs.5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 188.87 sq. m. (approximately 2,033 sq. ft.) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs.31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs.30,000.

Transaction 5

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs.3.43 crore. It features a RERA carpet area of 122.82 sq. m. (approximately 1,322 sq. ft.) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs.20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs.30,000.

Rakesh Roshan is an Indian film producer, director, screenwriter, and former actor known for his work in Hindi cinema. He began his career as an actor in the 1970s before moving into direction, where he gained recognition for films known for strong storytelling and popular music. As the head of Filmkraft Productions, he has directed several well-known films, including Khudgarz, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise. His collaborations with his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, have contributed to some of Bollywood’s notable commercial successes, further establishing his standing as a respected filmmaker in the industry.

