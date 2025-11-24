The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar was launched in a grand event held at Mumbai’s iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The event was graced not just by the film’s team and members of the media but also by nearly 2000 fans of lead actor Ranveer Singh. This has led to expectations among his admirers that Ranveer and others in the star cast, namely R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, will come out again for promotions in the days to come. However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that it’s not going to happen and there’s a solid reason behind this decision.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar makers opt for a low-key promotion strategy; Ranveer Singh to keep a low profile before release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of the film, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, have decided to opt for a low-key promotional strategy. This means that Ranveer Singh would avoid appearances on TV shows. He won’t be going for any more big-scale events or promotional city tours and interviews either.”

The source continued, “Ranveer Singh agreed with this decision and he wanted the same strategy as well. He had become overexposed during Cirkus (2022) and a few of his previous films. Hence, he wants to avoid that mistake and let the work do the talking. Thankfully, the film is quite garam – the teaser got viewers excited and the trailer has further enhanced the hype. After the release, they might decide to open up to the media.”

An industry insider commented, “Sometimes, less is more. In recent times, we saw the no-promotional decision worked wonders for Saiyaara. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat makers, too, remained absent from promotions and spoke about the film and went on a roadshow only after the film’s release. When you have the backing of impactful assets, this promotional tactic can work wonders.”

Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. It releases in cinemas on December 5.

Blast from the past

In January 2023, trade veteran Taran Adarsh, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, decoded what was going wrong with Ranveer Singh as far as his box office pull was concerned and why his contemporary Ranbir Kapoor was a bigger draw at the box office. He told Bollywood Hungama, “Ranbir Kapoor ki strategy ko main daad dena chahoonga. He is one actor who is not overexposed. Agar aap dekhenge toh har actor aaj ki tareekh mein apne airport looks de raha hai, ya release ke baad social media pe zinda rehne ki koshish karta hai. Lekin inhonein Brahmastra (2022) ke baad koi public outing mein zyada nazar nahin aate…This is what I like about Ranbir Kapoor and which is lacking in Ranveer Singh.”

He continued, “Ranveer Singh ko aap har doosre din dekh rahe hain kisi ad mein, kisi photo session mein, alag-alag events mein jaa rahe hain. And then unki film aati hai and there is no excitement left. 70s and 80s ke actors ne apne kaam ko kahaa ki woh baat karega. Aaj ki tareekh mein aap itna overexpose ho gaye hain ki you are going wrong drastically. I think you need to cut down on your public appearances. That’s a big takeaway from 2022.”

Also Read: Arjun Rampal credits Aditya Dhar for his ‘Angel of Death’ avatar in Dhurandhar; says, “Thanks to him for making us look so different and unrecognizable on screen”

More Pages: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.