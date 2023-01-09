Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma accuses Sheezan Khan of taking her to the hospital situated far away, than the one 5 minutes away.

The leading lady of the ongoing fantasy drama Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her vanity van, on the sets of the show. After the incident, the police arrested the show’s leading man and Tunisha’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan in abetment to suicide. While Khan’s family have reached out and even conducted a press conference to speak about the case, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma has now gone on record to now claim that her suicide could be a murder.

Tunisha Sharma Death: Late actress’ mother Vanita Sharma refers to daughter’s death; says, “It may be a murder”

In a recent ANI report, Vanita Sharma was seen speaking to the media regarding the case wherein she stated that Sheezan Khan took Tunisha Sharma to a far-away hospital rather than the medical institution that was located only five minutes away. “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” Mrs. Sharma said.

In the past too, Vanita Sharma took to social media to share a video in which she had claimed that Sheezan Khan had cheated on Tunisha Sharma and that his actions had hurt her badly. On the other hand, in the recent press conference held by the Khan family, they claimed that Tunisha did not have a very close relationship with her mother. They also added that Vanita Sharma dominated her daughter’s finances and the late actress had to beg for her own money.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly hung herself on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Naigaon on December 24, 2022. The Vasai police arrested Sheezan Khan later in the case and the actor is currently under his 14-day judicial custody after he was transferred from police custody on December 31.

