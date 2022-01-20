Nearly two weeks ago, iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital in Mumbai after she tested positive for COVID-19. Owing to her age, she has been kept under observation in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. On Wednesday, the singer's spokesperson confirmed that she is stable.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 9 after she tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

A couple of days back it was being reported that the veteran singer's heath was deteriorating. Responding to the same, the spokesperson had clarified, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home.”

