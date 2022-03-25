Lara Dutta has tested positive for COVID-19. Following her diagnosis, the BMC authorities have sealed her home as they declared the area as micro-containment zone.

While Lara has not officially spoken about the diagnosis, the BMC has sealed her house in Bandra and put up a notice outside her residence declaring it as Micro Containment Zone. Reportedly, only Lara has contracted the virus in her family.

Lara had last posted a throwback picture with her daughter and Celina Jaitly's kids. "'Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!!! . Your spider girl misses you’ll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you’ll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24March'," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was last seen in the film Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. She was also seen in the digital shows Hiccups and Hookups and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

