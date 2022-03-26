After the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, the theatres opened up and are now witnessing business like the pre-COVID days with the majority of the states allowing 100 percent occupancy in theatres. Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was among the first films of the year to collect over Rs. 100 crore t the box office. Actor Taapsee Pannu recently said that she hopes the impressive commercial run of Gangubai Kathiawadi leads to more screens being allocated to movies led by women.

Taapsee Pannu talks about the box-office success of The Kashmir Files; says “if a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers then it can’t be a bad film”

Speaking about the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit, Pannu said she is happy to see how the scenario is changing slowly. “I was so glad that it happened (BO success of Gangubai Kathiawadi). It opens doors for ten other female-driven films. So, I heartily celebrate the fact that it happened. But I really hope in the future the number of screens that the film got, which is 3,000 screens, that happens too,” Pannu said.

“3,000 screens, which is at par with any hero film, should be given to a female protagonist as well, and then you see, why would it not collect numbers like the (hero’s) movie. So, let’s make it a level playing field,” she added.

Taapsee revealed that her 2019 film Badla which also starred Amitabh Bachchan was released in 900 screens and still earned Rs. 90 crore. I’ve got a lesser number of screens, so I have to prove my film’s worth in the weekdays to overtake the other film,” she said,

Further talking about the super success of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files at the box office, Pannu said, "I see the numbers. Whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact is that it happened.”

“If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers (then) it can’t be a bad film, you can question the intention of people, the means and all of that. That’s subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. Let’s agree to disagree. Let’s settle at that,” Pannu said.

