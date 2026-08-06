Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value jumps 47% in two years; tops the list with USD 177.9 million

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the top of India's celebrity brand rankings. According to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, the superstar has emerged as the country's most valuable celebrity brand with an estimated valuation of USD 177.9 million, overtaking Virat Kohli and registering remarkable growth over the past two years.

Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value jumps 47% in two years; tops the list with USD 177.9 million

The latest report estimates the combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities at USD 2 billion, with Shah Rukh leading the pack after climbing from the third spot in 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan's brand value jumps 22% in a year

Shah Rukh's brand value rose from USD 145.7 million in 2024 to USD 177.9 million in 2025, reflecting an increase of nearly 22% year-on-year.

The latest figure also marks a significant rise from USD 120.7 million in 2023, meaning the actor's brand valuation has grown by approximately 47% over the last two years.

Shah Rukh Khan's brand value over the years:

2023: USD 120.7 million (Rank 3)

USD 120.7 million (Rank 3) 2024: USD 145.7 million (Rank 3)

USD 145.7 million (Rank 3) 2025: USD 177.9 million (Rank 1)

The surge helped him reclaim the top spot in India after finishing behind Virat Kohli in the previous edition of the report.

Over the past year, Shah Rukh added several prominent names to his endorsement portfolio. Among his notable signings were, Castrol (March 2024), Joy Personal Care and Candere (May 2025).

He also continued long-standing partnerships with brands including Hyundai, LG, Myntra and Airbnb, strengthening his presence across automotive, electronics, fashion, travel and lifestyle categories.

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, one of the most anticipated Indian films in development.

Kroll on evolving celebrity brand value

Commenting on the findings, Umakanta Panigrahi, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, said celebrity brand value today is influenced by far more than traditional endorsements.

"The 2025 rankings reflect how celebrity brand value is being shaped by a combination of traditional endorsement strength, digital relevance, social media engagement and emerging AI-led opportunities. While established names continue to command significant brand equity, digital-first engagement and new monetization models, including entrepreneurial ventures, are increasingly influencing the next wave of celebrity brands."

Also read: Kroll Celebrity Brand Report 2025: Hrithik Roshan’s brand value reaches USD 88.9 million; climbs to No. 8 in the list

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