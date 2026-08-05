The actor's remarks during a post-finale media interaction have sparked fresh speculation about the outcome of the Netflix reality show.

Has the winner of Lock Upp Season 2 been accidentally revealed even before the finale streams? That is the question fans have been asking after a latest comment made by actor Harshad Chopda about finalist Shreya Kalra went viral on social media.

Did Harshad Chopda accidentally reveal Lock Upp Season 2 winner? His comment on Shreya Kalra has fans convinced

Following the completion of the reality show's finale shoot, contestants and participants interacted with the media at a press conference. During one such interaction, Harshad Chopda was asked about Shreya Kalra and her journey on the show. While sharing his thoughts, the actor appeared to refer to her as the "winner", triggering widespread speculation that he may have inadvertently revealed the result ahead of the official finale.

Speaking about Shreya, Harshad said, “Who am I to judge her. From the start I have only had one complaint with her. I have always told her ‘You are very passionate. The only thing I feel you lack is compassion.’ But winner is a winner is a winner.”

Harshad accidentally revealed that Shreya is the winner. 😭 "Who am I to judge her? At the end of the day, the winner is the winner!" ❤️🏆🔥 #LockUpp2 #ShreyaKalra #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/O0fGaGGGRs — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) August 5, 2026



The remark quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many interpreting it as an unintentional confirmation that Shreya Kalra has emerged victorious in the second season of the Netflix reality series. Clips from the press conference have since been widely shared across social media platforms, with viewers debating whether Harshad genuinely let the result slip or was simply speaking in a broader context.

The speculation comes at a time when anticipation surrounding the finale is already at its peak. Shreya Kalra and television actress Shivangi Joshi are the two finalists competing for the title, and fan discussions around the likely winner have intensified in recent weeks.

Before Harshad's comment surfaced, several reports had suggested that Shivangi Joshi was the frontrunner to lift the trophy, citing her massive television fan base and popularity among viewers. However, a section of the audience maintained that Shreya had played a stronger and more consistent game throughout the season, making her equally deserving of the title.

Harshad's statement has only added fuel to the ongoing debate. Many fans of Shreya have celebrated the viral clip, treating it as an early indication that their favourite contestant has won the competition. Others, however, believe viewers should wait for the official finale before drawing conclusions.

Neither Netflix nor the makers of Lock Upp Season 2 have responded to the speculation surrounding Harshad Chopda's remark. Until the finale airs, the winner remains officially under wraps, even as the actor's comment continues to dominate fan conversations online.

Also Read: Aanchal Khurana alleges Shivangi Joshi once warned her to stay away from her boyfriend after Harshad Chopra sacrifices for latter in Lock Upp: “She is just acting”

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