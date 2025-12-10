Actor Kritika Kamra has just made her relationship with one of India’s most loved cricket hosts and content producers, Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official. The actress shared a set of warm, candid pictures from a cosy breakfast date with Gaurav, subtly confirming their romance that fans had been speculating about for months on social media platforms.

Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, writing only “breakfast with…”, a gentle nod to Gaurav Kapur’s massively popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series, known for its intimate conversations with India’s biggest sporting icons, has made Gaurav one of the most recognisable names in cricket entertainment.

The couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, looked relaxed and happy in the photos, a rare glimpse into their otherwise private equation. With this post, Kritika has officially taken the relationship public.

While neither of them has spoken openly about their relationship until now, the post marks a sweet new chapter for the two, confirming what many had sensed already.

