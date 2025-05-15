Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is lending her star power to a new campaign by Pedigree, aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of wet food for dogs. Launched by Mars Petcare’s Pedigree brand, the campaign, titled “A Whole New Level of Happy,” features Sanon in a heartwarming advertisement that highlights how wet food can enhance canine health and happiness. The initiative underscores Pedigree’s commitment to pet nutrition and marks another high-profile endorsement for Sanon, who has become a sought-after brand ambassador in India’s advertising landscape.

Kriti Sanon stars in Pedigree’s wet food campaign for dogs

The campaign, which debuted during the IPL 2025 season, showcases Sanon interacting with a dog, emphasizing the nutritional advantages of Pedigree’s wet food range. Available in variants like Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy and Chicken & Vegetable Chunks in Gravy, the product is designed to support dogs’ digestion, skin and coat health, and immunity through high-quality protein and essential nutrients. “The ad captures the joy that comes with feeding your pet food that’s not just tasty but also nutritious,” said Salil Murthy, general manager of Mars Petcare India. “Kriti’s warmth and authenticity make her the perfect advocate for this message.”

Sanon, a National Award-winning actress and self-professed pet lover, expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign. “As someone who adores dogs, I know how important it is to give them food that keeps them healthy and happy,” she said in a press release. “Pedigree’s wet food range does exactly that, and I’m thrilled to be part of this campaign that celebrates the bond between pets and their owners.” Her involvement is expected to resonate with India’s growing pet parent community, where 46% of dog owners now feed their pets packaged wet food at least once a week, according to industry data cited by Pedigree.

The advertisement, conceptualized by BBDO India, blends emotional storytelling with practical messaging. It shows Sanon preparing a meal for her dog, followed by scenes of the pet’s increased energy and playfulness, reinforcing the tagline, “A Whole New Level of Happy.” The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital platforms, and social media, with a focus on engaging pet owners during the high-visibility IPL season. “Kriti’s appeal cuts across audiences, and her genuine love for pets shines through,” said Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer of BBDO India. “This campaign is about making pet parents aware of small choices that can make a big difference.”

Sanon’s role in the Pedigree campaign adds to her growing portfolio of brand endorsements.In recent months, she has been named brand ambassador for Zouk’s “A Bagful of You” campaign, which celebrates individuality and Indian craftsmanship, and Dreame Technology, promoting smart home appliances. She also starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ozone’s “Makes the World Go O” campaign and fronted Biba’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection, showcasing her versatility in appealing to diverse consumer segments. Her frequent collaborations with brands reflect her marketability, blending her on-screen charisma with a relatable, modern persona.

The Pedigree campaign also aligns with broader trends in India’s pet care industry, which is witnessing rapid growth. With pet ownership on the rise—India is home to over 30 million pet dogs—brands like Pedigree are investing heavily in education and innovation. Wet food, in particular, is gaining traction due to its palatability and health benefits, especially for dogs with specific dietary needs. “Pet parents are becoming more conscious about what they feed their dogs,” Murthy noted. “Our goal is to make wet food a staple in their diets, and this campaign is a step toward that.”

