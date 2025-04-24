The Bollywood star stepped into the smart home tech space with a new brand association that celebrates innovation and convenience.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian brand ambassador for Dreame Technology, a global player in smart home appliances. The announcement was made on April 24 in New Delhi, marking the brand’s growing focus on the Indian market and its evolving consumer base.

Kriti Sanon joins Dreame Technology as its first Indian brand ambassador

Dreame Technology’s decision to bring Kriti Sanon on board signals a strategic move aimed at appealing to a younger, tech-savvy audience looking for intelligent solutions to simplify daily life. Known for her dynamic film choices and growing entrepreneurial presence, Kriti now lends her face to a brand that promises convenience through innovation.

“I am excited to be a part of Dreame Technology, a brand that resonates with my philosophy of blending innovation with convenience. My lifestyle is fast-paced, and having smart solutions that take care of everyday tasks makes all the difference,” Kriti shared in a statement. “With Dreame’s smart cleaning and personal care appliances, I can focus on what truly matters while the technology handles the rest,” she added.

The actor will front Dreame’s campaigns across print, digital, and television, promoting the brand’s line of robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and personal grooming appliances like high-speed hair dryers and airstylers. While the focus of the brand remains on its expanding product base, Kriti’s presence aims to make the narrative more relatable to Indian households balancing busy routines with the need for smart solutions.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, emphasized the alignment between the actor and the company’s vision: “We are extremely delighted to welcome Kriti Sanon into the Dreame family. Her keen interest in technology and forward-thinking mindset align with our vision of redefining Indian homes through intelligent solutions and products. As we continue to introduce cutting-edge innovations in India, her association will reinforce Dreame as the preferred choice for those who appreciate smart living and superior performance.”

He further added, “India is an integral part of Dreame's global expansion strategy—it represents a high-growth market, driven by an evolving consumer base increasingly embracing modern, technology-first lifestyles.”

With Kriti Sanon at the helm of its campaigns, Dreame Technology is looking to strengthen its brand recall in India and connect with urban consumers who are ready to embrace smart living.

