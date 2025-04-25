Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his father’s words kept him away from Kashmir; says, “My father told me Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna”

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has long captivated audiences not only with his films but also with the personal stories that offer glimpses into his life beyond the screen. One such emotional moment unfolded during his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s widely watched quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. There, Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt reason for never having visited Kashmir — a childhood promise he made to his late father.

Shah Rukh revealed that his paternal grandmother was from Kashmir, which gave his bond with the region a deeper, personal significance. Reflecting on an emotional conversation with his father, he recalled, “My father’s mother was Kashmiri. To unhone mujhe zindagi mein bola tha teen jagah zaroor dekhna life mein, ‘main rahun ya naa rahun. Ek Istanbul zaroor dekhna, ek Italy main Rome zaroor dekhna aur ek Kashmir hai zaroor dekhna. Lekin baaki do mere bina bhi dekh lena par Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna.’”

This touching memory remained with Shah Rukh long after his father’s death. He shared, “My father passed away very early. I’ve been all over the world lekin mai Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Bohot saare mauke bhi mile, doston ne bohot bulaya, ghar wale chutti pe bhi gaye, par main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Kyunki mere father ne kaha tha ki Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna, Kashmir main dikhaaunga.” (“He passed away very early. I’ve been all over the world, but I never went to Kashmir. I had many opportunities — friends invited me; family went on vacations — but I never went. Because my father had told me not to see Kashmir without him, that he would show it to me himself.”)

This heartfelt revelation resonated deeply with audiences, as many connected with the profound respect and love Shah Rukh has for his father’s words. His lifelong commitment to a childhood promise highlighted a more personal and grounded side of the actor.

However, attentive fans were quick to recall that Shah Rukh had visited Kashmir during the filming of Yash Chopra’s romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). Picturesque locations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Ladakh, and Pangong Lake were showcased in the movie. One fan pointed out online, “Dunno what was the date of this KBC episode but he did visit Kashmir with Yash Chopra when he was doing JTHJ shooting there back in 2011-12.”

Still, many defended Shah Rukh, clarifying that although he didn’t visit Kashmir with his own father, he did go there with his mentor and “father figure” Yash Chopra. The emotional tone of his statement seemed to reflect a more personal and meaningful visit, rather than a professional or work-related one.

