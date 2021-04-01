Bollywood Hungama

Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in The Girl On The Train, has announced separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. The actress said that the separation is not on paper but in life.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

"And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS.," she added.

Kirti went on to say, "To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always."

Kirti Kulhari married Saahil Sehgal in 2016 few months before Pink was released.

ALSO READ: Four More Shots Please season 3 starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J goes on floor

