Park Eun Bin, Rowoon starrer The King’s Affection and Lee Sun Gyun have been both nominated for International Emmy Awards.

South Korean palace romance drama The King’s Affection stars Park Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon,. It has been nominated for 2022 International Emmy Awards along with Lee Sun Gyun for his performance in Apple series Dr. Brain.

The King’s Affection and Lee Sun Gyun nominated for 2022 International Emmy Awards

According to Soompi, KBS 2TV’s The King’s Affection, which stars Park Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon, has been nominated for Best Telenovela. Meanwhile, Lee Sun Gyun has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his starring turn in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

The King’s Affection tells the story of how the abandoned female twin ends up disguising herself as her crown prince brother who passed away. The tale originates from a comic book series that was inspired by imaginations about a woman rising to the throne and having to disappear from history.

Executive producer Yoon Jae Hyuk remarked, “This nomination is all thanks to the love and interest of our viewers both within Korea and abroad. We will continue to pour our all into producing K-dramas that can receive even more love.”

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for Dr. Brain reads, “After brain scientist Sewon's family falls victim to a mysterious accident, he goes to great lengths to solve the mystery by conducting `brain syncs' with the dead to access their memories for clues.”

The 2022 International Emmy Awards will be held on November 21 in New York.

