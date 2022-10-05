Netflix Korea is continuing the announcements of several Korean shows’ arrival on the streaming platform. With massive influx of content, the popularity of K-dramas are rising. Now, Netflix Korea has announced South Korean crime thriller series Somebody from director Jung Ji Woo will be released next month in November.

Kang Hae Lim’s thriller limited series Somebody by Jung Ji Woo to premiere on Netflix on November 18, see first poster

According to Korea JoongAng daily, Somebody is a crime thriller series about a software developer (Kang Hae Lim), and her friends who get caught in a web of murders and crimes involving a dating app she built and a mysterious man lurking close by (Kim Young Kwang). The first poster was unveiled on Tuesday.

Somebody is set to be an 8-part episode series which will premiere on Netflix on November 18. The series will mark Jung Ji Woo's debut on Netflix, who is well known for Eungyo and Happy End.

Meanwhile, Kang Hae Lim debuted in 2017 through a supporting role in the web drama series Idol Fever. She starred in season two and three of KBS's dating reality show Love Naggers in 2019, and JTBC's drama Live On in 2020.

