For the past few years, each summer the popular fruit-based drink Slice has featured none other than Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. However, Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the brand has made a change. If what we hear is true, then Kiara Advani who is currently on a high with the success of Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo will be replacing Katrina as the face of the brand.

Commenting on the change a source close to the brand informed Bollywood Hungama, “Katrina Kaif has been the face of the brand for a while now. However, things change, and Kiara, who has been enjoying a lot of success at the box office, has now become rather popular with the audience as well. Given this, the brand felt that re-aligning their image and position with Kiara Advani as their new face of the brand was perfect.” Ask the source for details about the TVC and he continues, “Right now, Kiara Advani has only been signed on as the brand ambassador, the TVC is yet to be shot. As per schedule, Kiara has allocated dates to shoot for the TVC next week, once completed a formal announcement of Kiara now being the brand ambassador will be made along with the advertisements being unveiled”.

Now with yet another brand name under her belt, Kiara Advani seems to be doing rather well. Back on the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for her soon-to-release film Govinda Naam Mera followed by the Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha and the Telugu film with Ram Charan tentatively titled RC15.

