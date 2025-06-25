“Kiara Advani is likely to play my mother Meena Kumari in her biopic,” says Tajdar Amrohi

Pakeezah director Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar says the authorized biopic on his mother, the mythic Meena Kumari, is likely to star Kiara Advani. “She hasn’t been signed as yet. But she is likely to play my mother,” said Tajdar.

Siddharth P Malhotra, who will direct the bio-pic entitled Kamal Aur Meena, also confirmed the casting likelihood. “Kiara is in consideration. But I will lock in the casting in August. For now, I am off to the USA for a month. Casting for Meena Kumari ji part is relatively easy. The harder part is casting for Kamal Amrohi Saab. I need to lock in the hero first. I will lock in Meena ji only after I find the perfect Kamal Amrohi,” he said.

Malhotra said he is making a biopic on Kamal Amrohi’s love for Meena Kumari. “Kamal Aur Meena is my Romeo & Juliet on the love between the greatest director-actress pair of Indian cinema,” he said.

