After receiving widespread praise for his nuanced performance in Stolen, actor Abhishek Banerjee has once again sparked curiosity among fans and film lovers. The actor recently posted a story on his Instagram, where he was seen posing in a crisp police uniform grinning ear to ear. The image instantly caught the attention of his followers, leaving many wondering: Is fan-favourite "Jana" about to take on a hard-hitting cop role?

Abhishek Banerjee to play cop on screen? Here’s what we know!

While there has been no official announcement from Abhishek himself, a source close to the development shared, “Yes, Abhishek will be seen playing a cop on screen soon. He looked absolutely dashing in the uniform, and the look really suits him. It's a different shade for him and audiences who are going to love it.”

Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for his versatility and ability to dive deep into complex characters, seems to be exploring new terrain with this intense and layered role. The project, still tightly under wraps, is expected to be revealed soon.

Whether this marks a full-blown foray into police procedurals or a one-off dramatic turn, fans are excited to see the actor embrace an authoritative avatar. Stay tuned as more details unfold.

