One of the greatest films of Indian Cinema, Umrao Jaan (1981), is all set to re-release this Friday, June 27. The makers and distributors, PVR Inox Pictures, are all set to make this a grand affair and have called the who’s who of Bollywood for its premiere.

BREAKING: Rekha to host Umrao Jaan re-release premiere; Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood biggies expected to attend

Reportedly, the special industry screening of the film will be hosted by Muzaffar Ali and Rekha at PVR Maison, Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai on Thursday, June 26. The red carpet will be a grand affair as the expected attendees are Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Helen, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, A R Rahman, Suniel Shetty, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Boney Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Vedang Raina and others.

Interestingly, just a week before, on June 19, it was Rekha who had attended the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par where Aamir Khan was the host. Both greeted each other warmly and the pictures and videos got humongous views. On June 26, the tables will turn once Aamir walks the red carpet and meets the eternal host of the evening.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also invited to the premiere. In an Instagram story, she confessed that she won't be able to make it and expressed regret about it.

Muzaffar Ali in a recent interview with Bombay Times talked about the casting saying, “When I chose Rekha, I realized that there was this resilience in her eyes which could make her fall and rise in the same moment. She can be broken and not defeated. I couldn't see that in anybody else. I found in her a sense of total surrender. For this film, she knew something organic was taking place in her system to become what she could never become otherwise. Had she been reluctant about it, she wouldn’t have reached where she did.”

When asked about who he would cast if he remakes Umrao Jaan in the present day, he replied, “It's not easy for Umrao Jaan to find Rekha and for Rekha to find Umrao Jaan. There were layers of preparation that went into essaying this role. You must also be the right age. Kareena Kapoor has something. Alia Bhatt has something. They have a lot of magic, but I can't say till I open the book.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra pens note for Rekha’s Umrao Jaan, says she’s “sad to miss” the re-release

More Pages: Umrao Jaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.