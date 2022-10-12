On Philately Day which falls on October 11, the Mumbai Postal Region gave a sweet surprise to actor Ajay Devgn. The Mumbai Postal Region gifted the Bollywood actor his own stamp. The postal circle took to their Twitter handle and shared the news.

Ajay Devgn expressed ‘gratitude’ as the Mumbai Postal Region gifts him a special stamp on Philately Day

Along with the tweet, an image was also shared featuring Devgn. The Mumbai Postal Region staff can be seen delivering the stamp to the noted actor. The tweet read, “On the occasion of Philately day a "My Stamp" delivered to the famous Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgan.”

Hours after the tweet was posted, the Shivaay actor re-shared it and wrote, “Gratitude”, along with a folded hand emoticon. The twitterati showered love on the Singham actor and congratulated him. While a user called him “King”, another commented, “proud of you sir”.

For the unversed, philately is the study and collection of postage stamps, postcards, postmarks, and other materials relating to postal delivery. As per PIB, "Philately is considered the king of hobbies as the collectors through various philatelic items develop a better appreciation of the history, culture, personalities and of their societies. Philately documents the authentic history."

Coming back to the actor, he was last seen in Runway 34 also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, he got the National Award for his performance in Tanhaji.

The 53-year-old actor is currently gearing up for his next film, titled Thank You. The comedy-drama will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The Indra Kumar directorial is slated to release on October 25. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

While Thank You is a story of a common man and his interaction with Chitragupt, Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist.

