In a move aimed at making the movie-going experience more inclusive, the Central Board of Film Certification has made subtitles mandatory for films across languages. The CBFC’s directive will come into effect from March 15, 2026. Henceforth, all Indian films will be required to include subtitles, along with audio descriptions wherever applicable.

The move is intended to improve accessibility for audiences who are hearing or visually impaired, allowing them to experience films more fully regardless of language or physical limitations.

However, not all netizens are happy with the CBFC’s decision to make subtitles mandatory. Many have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction, arguing that subtitles can be distracting and interfere with the immersive movie-viewing experience.

