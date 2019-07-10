Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.07.2019 | 7:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Khandaani Shafakhana: Badshah explains why it is important for parents to talk about sex with their children

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Badshah who is known for his music is now associated with a pretty interesting movie headlined by Sonakshi Sinha, called Khandaani Shafakhana. As the name suggests, the movie is all about Sonakshi taking over her family business which is primarily curing sex related issues in couples.

Talking about the film, Badshah spoke about how it is necessary to break barriers and actually talk about sex because it is not a bad word or something which is to be discussed covertly. He also said that that it is pertinent that the parents are more open and sensitive in their dealing of this topic with their kids.

The movie talks about common sex-related topics like erectile dysfunction, sperm donation, etc. He said that one does not become less of a man if one discusses problems in sex.

Also Read: Khandani Shafakhana: Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon reunite alongside Diana Penty & Badshah for ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’

More Pages: Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Honey Singh booked for vulgar lyrics in his…

Varun Dhawan to go shirtless in new posters…

BREAKING! R Madhavan to return to Bollywood…

EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj…

Disha Patani wraps up the shooting of Mohit…

JudgeMentall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification