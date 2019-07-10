Khandaani Shafakhana: Badshah explains why it is important for parents to talk about sex with their children

Badshah who is known for his music is now associated with a pretty interesting movie headlined by Sonakshi Sinha, called Khandaani Shafakhana. As the name suggests, the movie is all about Sonakshi taking over her family business which is primarily curing sex related issues in couples.

Talking about the film, Badshah spoke about how it is necessary to break barriers and actually talk about sex because it is not a bad word or something which is to be discussed covertly. He also said that that it is pertinent that the parents are more open and sensitive in their dealing of this topic with their kids.

The movie talks about common sex-related topics like erectile dysfunction, sperm donation, etc. He said that one does not become less of a man if one discusses problems in sex.

Also Read: Khandani Shafakhana: Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon reunite alongside Diana Penty & Badshah for ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’

More Pages: Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection