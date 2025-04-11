The actor shared his excitement for the YRF spyverse film and also went on to reveal it as a ‘much bigger and better’ film than War Part 1.

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for his upcoming action spectacle War 2, describing the experience as one of the smoothest and most fulfilling of his career. The actor, who reprises his role as Agent Kabir in the much-awaited sequel, made the comments during a recent event, where he opened up about his journey with the film, the team behind it, and the direction it takes in the expanding YRF spyverse.

Hrithik Roshan calls War 2 his ‘easiest film so far’; praises Jr NTR and Ayan Mukerji

“War 2 has been absolute delight. It has been my easiest film so far, because everything was perfected and schedules were planned amazingly. It is because of producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji - who will surprise you - he's done something magical, and of course working with #JrNTR has taught me so many amazing things. I am so full of gratitude. This is film is much bigger and better than War Part 1. I don't talk about films like that but I can tell you this that I am very proud of it. I hope you like it as much as we do,” Hrithik shared.

The actor’s statement has only heightened the anticipation for the film, which is poised to be a major chapter in the Yash Raj Films spy universe—a franchise that includes blockbusters like Pathaan and the Tiger series. War 2 is expected to push the boundaries of the genre with its larger-than-life action set-pieces, intense narrative, and a crossover of fan-favorite characters.

Directed by Brahmāstra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, the film also marks the highly anticipated Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who reportedly plays a key role opposite Hrithik. The camaraderie between the two actors has been a major talking point ever since the project was announced, and Hrithik’s words only confirm the strong mutual respect between the stars.

Joining the cast is Kiara Advani, who brings fresh energy to the franchise. While her role remains under wraps, her inclusion has further raised expectations. Set to release on August 14, 2025, War 2 promises to be more than just a sequel - it aims to redefine scale and storytelling within the spy genre in Indian cinema.

