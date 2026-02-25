The Kerala High Court on Tuesday instructed the producers of the controversial film The Kerala Story 2 to refrain from releasing its rights until the court delivers a verdict on petitions contesting its certification.

Kerala High Court halts release of The Kerala Story 2 rights; questions CBFC’s U/A certification

While hearing the case, the bench observed that the concerns flagged by the petitioners appeared genuine and directed the filmmakers to put their plans on hold. The court insisted in a statement that movie is not released as scheduled tomorrow and that the makers have to wait for the hearing to conclude, giving the court time to decide on the petitions as well.

The bench also raised questions about the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), asking them the reason behind giving U/A certificate instead of an ‘A’. The judges remarked, expressing surprise at the rating. The court further noted that the producers themselves were not pressing for an immediate screening and pointed out that there was limited time to examine the matter comprehensively.

During arguments, counsel representing the CBFC defended the certification, stating that several films have previously used names of Indian states or cities in their titles. Examples cited included Go Goa Gone, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Delhi Belly, suggesting that objections to the current title were not unprecedented.

The producers’ legal team argued that the film focuses on the experiences of women survivors and maintained that the petition raises broader legal questions. They also contended that the request to quash the certification was legally unsustainable.

The court clearly maintained that Kerala is a part of India and not a location isolated from the country, adding that the question is not about dignity of Kerala but dignity of India. After hearing preliminary submissions, the High Court recorded the undertaking by the filmmakers that they would await its ruling before proceeding further. The matter was then adjourned and will resume tomorrow, on February 26.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 recently drew political and public attention following the release of its trailer. The film, featuring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, is scheduled to release on February 27.

