The Kerala High Court on Tuesday raised serious questions over the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to the contentious film The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. The Court said it would watch the film before deciding on three petitions seeking a stay on its release and cancellation of its certification.

Hearing the matter, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the CBFC has a crucial responsibility, particularly when a film portrays a secular State like Kerala through what petitioners describe as a communal lens.

“Kerala is so secular. It lives with total harmony but have you considered this when something is portrayed as happening all over the state? There is a wrong indication and can even incite passion and that is when the censor board (CBFC) comes in picture,” the judge remarked.

The Court noted that since the film claims to be inspired by true events, the apprehensions raised by petitioners cannot be dismissed outright. “The film is projected as being inspired by true events and that, prima facie shows that the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to have some justification,” Justice Thomas said.

He further pointed out that including the name ‘Kerala’ in the title heightens public concern. “Apprehensions of people in Kerala cannot be ignored because you have given the name Kerala… you say it is inspired by true events and named it Kerala, which can create some communal tension,” he observed.

Senior Advocate S. Sreekumar, appearing for the producers, agreed to remove existing teasers until the Court delivers its verdict and offered to arrange a special screening for the judge. The Court is expected to view the film before proceeding further.

The sequel follows the controversial The Kerala Story, which depicted women from Kerala allegedly recruited into ISIS. Petitioners have argued that the sequel’s promotional material — including the tagline “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” — could incite confrontation and disturb public order.

Multiple pleas challenge the CBFC’s certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, alleging misrepresentation, regional vilification and potential communal disharmony. The matter will be heard further after the screening is scheduled.

