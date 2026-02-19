The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producers of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond on a petition seeking cancellation of the film’s certification and a stay on its release.

The plea, filed by Kannur resident Sreedev Namboodiri, alleges that the upcoming sequel portrays Kerala in an unfair light and has the potential to incite communal and regional disharmony. The matter was heard by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who directed the CBFC and the film’s producer, Sunshine Pictures, to file their responses. The case is scheduled for further hearing on February 24.

The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is the sequel to the controversial Hindi film The Kerala Story, which depicted a group of women from Kerala who were allegedly recruited into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In his petition, Namboodiri has challenged the certification granted to the sequel, arguing that the CBFC failed to properly evaluate the film’s impact on public order, decency and morality as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The plea raises concerns over the teaser and trailer of the film. It points to the closing line in the teaser — “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” (we will not tolerate it anymore, but will fight) — claiming that it amounts to a call for action that could trigger violence. The petition also alleges that certain dialogues and themes in the promotional material may provoke communal tensions.

According to the petitioner, while the teaser and trailer depict women from multiple States, the narrative continues to be branded as The Kerala Story, which he argues unfairly associates terrorism and forced conversion specifically with Kerala. The plea contends that such portrayal undermines the dignity and reputation of the people of the State and may infringe constitutional protections under Articles 14 and 21. It also argues that the certification overlooks the reasonable restrictions on free speech under Article 19(2).

The petitioner has sought quashing of the film’s certification, suspension of its release pending consideration of his revision petition, or directions for modifications to the film. These include reconsidering the title and inserting adequate disclaimers to avoid what he describes as regional vilification.

