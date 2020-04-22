Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty partners with De'Haat Foundation to help daily wage workers

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty partners with De'Haat Foundation to help daily wage workers

During the lockdown, while we have seen many celebrities do their bit to help those in need, actress Katrina Kaif also has supported a great initiative. Through her cosmetic brand Kay Beauty, Katrina has teamed up with the De’Haat Foundation to support the #Kare initiative for all those who have suffered during this pandemic.

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty partners with De'Haat Foundation to help daily wage workers

While both Katrina and the De’Haat foundation have partnered earlier too, this time it is to help the daily wage earners. Katrina and the De’Haat foundation have joined hands to provide food and basic sanitary needs to the families of daily wage earners in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. In these critical times, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has been going all out in helping the needy, earlier, she also pledged to contribute to the PM Cares Fund.

While Katrina has been doling out some amazing fitness goals amidst practicing self-quarantine, she has also supported the cause of raising voice against domestic violence during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Watch: Katrina Kaif’s cooking disaster leaves the internet in splits

