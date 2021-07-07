Stop the press ‘cause we have some exciting news for you. Your all-time favorite kids’ classics have been brought to life by some of the world’s biggest and most talented global actors. Let your children sit back and go on a magical imagination ride (screen free for a change!) listening to this epic list of children’s audiobook classics narrated by world-class talent award-winning talent (PS: We know you’re going to listen too! Matilda by Kate Winslet and Anne of Green Gables by Rachel McAdams? How could you not!)

Matilda by Roald Dahl narrated by Kate Winslet

Matilda is the world's most famous bookworm, no thanks to her ghastly parents. Her father thinks she's a little scab. Her mother spends all afternoon playing bingo. Despite these beastly grownups trying to push her down, Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a magical mind. And she's had enough. So, all the terrible adults had better watch out because she's going to teach them a lesson they'll never forget! This marvelous masterpiece written by Roald Dahl is narrated by the Academy Award-winning actress, Kate Winslet. With standout roles in Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, Revolutionary Road and most recently, the wildly popular Mare of Easttown, she really needs no introduction!

The Magic Finger by Roald Dahl narrated by Kate Winslet (again!)

A mystical story about a girl with a magic finger. She lives next door to the Gregg family who likes to hunt for fun, and this makes her very angry. She doesn't think it's right for people to hunt animals for fun, and when she gets angry, her finger takes control. The Magic Finger, written by Roald Dahl and narrated by world-renowned Golden Globe winner Kate Winslet (Because you can never have too much Kate Winslet!)

Cyril Bonhamy and the Great Drain Robbery narrated by Hugh Laurie

Cyril Bonhamy and the Great Drain Robbery paints a story about Cyril Bonhamy visiting France to view some famous medieval bibles. He mistakes the most dangerous criminal in France for the director of the Bibliothèque and is plunged into one of the most terrifying adventures of his life. This adventurous tale written by Jonathan Gathorne-Hardy is narrated by an all-time favorite actor and the multi-talented Hughie Laurie who has won the Golden Globe award twice. He is famous for his roles in seven children’s classic movies, namely Stuart Little and 101 dalmatians.

Anne of Green Gables narrated by Rachel McAdams

When ageing brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert decide to adopt an orphan boy to help with chores around their farm, Green Gables, neither is prepared for the feisty and imaginative redheaded girl who is mistakenly brought to them instead. Nor are they prepared for the way in which she will change their lives. In this story of "kindred spirits", McAdams' touching and heartfelt narration proves she is just that - bonded on a deep level to this shimmering classic. Anne of Green Gables, written by Lucy Maud Montgomery is narrated by the extremely talented and award-winning Rachel McAdams who has starred in movies like The Notebook, Spotlight and Midnight in Paris!

Alice in Wonderland narrated by Scarlett Johansson

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland remains one of the most widely read, deconstructed, referenced, and reinterpreted works of Western fiction. It tells the story of the young and imaginative Alice, who grows weary of her storybook, one "without pictures or conversations", and follows a hasty hare underground - to come face to face with a host of strange and fantastic characters. Golden Globe nominee and critically acclaimed actor Scarlett Johansson brings a palpable sense of joy and exuberance to her performance of Lewis Carroll's enduring classic Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, one hundred and fifty years after its original publication!

