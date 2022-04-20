comscore

The Kashmir Files to release in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28, 2022

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has received critical acclamation from the critics and the audience which was well reflected at the box office and went on to collect record-breaking numbers. The vision of director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri of delivering the message of social justice to the audience was well served in the film The Kashmir Files.

The film made on a low budget went on to collect the record-breaking numbers at the box office globally. While the film garnered immense love from the Indian audience, it has touched the hearts of many across the boundaries. After successfully running in cinemas for over a month, the film is all set to premiere in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on the 28th of April. It is specially subtitled for the mainstream audience of the region.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

ALSO READ: Following the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri announces his next directorial The Delhi Files

