Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced on Thursday that he will soon begin work on his next feature film, The Delhi Files. The filmmaker, whose previous film The Kashmir Files, which was a box office success, but also sparked a political firestorm, announced the news on Twitter.

"I'd like to thank everyone who was a part of #TheKashmirFiles. For four years, we have worked extremely hard with the utmost sincerity and honesty. I apologise for spamming your TL, but increasing awareness of the GENOCIDE and injustice against Kashmiri Hindus is critical. It's past time for me to get back to work on a new film," Vivek Agnihotri expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

In a later post, he used the hashtag ‘#TheDelhiFiles’, implying the title of the new film.

The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres nationwide on March 11, depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar starred in it.

