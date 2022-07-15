comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.07.2022 | 5:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others set to film a classroom-themed song in July 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023. The film marks the introduction of Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. Now, it seems like the actors are set to reunite for an important schedule.

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others set to film a classroom-themed song in July 

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others set to film a classroom-themed song in July 

As per several reports, the cast will reunite to shoot a school-themed song for the movie. The song will be choreographed by Bosco and Caesar. The cast will be dressed in school uniforms. They will shoot for the same in Mumbai at the end of July. Previously, the choreographers had worked with Zoya Akhtar on 'Senorita' in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. 

The Archies cast wrapped their first schedule in Ooty earlier in June. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and headlined by an exciting fresh ensemble.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and The Archies team wrap up Ooty schedule of Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie, see photos

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second…

Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi…

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan - Kareena…

John Abraham - Ritesh Shah join force for…

Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil…

Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification