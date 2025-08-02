Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios gear up to unveil 120 Bahadur teaser Starring Farhan Akhtar on August 5

Farhan Akhtar is set to return to the big screen with 120 Bahadur, a film based on the real-life events of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War — one of the most valiant last stands in Indian military history.

The much-anticipated teaser drops on Tuesday, 5th August 2025, offering the first glimpse at an untold story.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC — who led 120 Indian soldiers to defend Ladakh against thousands of Chinese troops. Their valiant stand forced the Chinese to call for a unilateral ceasefire — a detail many are unaware of, but one the film brings to life with urgency and intensity.

Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, the production recreated high-altitude war zones at 14,000 feet, braving temperatures as low as –10°C. To ensure scale and authenticity, the team roped in the Oscar-winning action crew from All Quiet on the Western Front and collaborated with Snow Business, the UK-based experts known for epic war environments.

120 Bahadur is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, alongside Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. The film hits cinemas on November 21, 2025.

The untold story of Rezang La. The legend of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. Teaser out August 5.

