Kartik Aaryan’s family has expanded its real-estate footprint in Mumbai with another major acquisition, as the actor’s parents purchased a premium commercial unit in Vile Parle. The deal marks yet another significant property investment linked to the actor in recent months, highlighting a clear trend of strategic expansion.

Kartik Aaryan’s parents buy Rs 10.83 crores office in Vile Parle, add to family’s expanding Mumbai holdings

According to documents accessed by Zapkey and reported by NDTV Profit, Kartik’s parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, bought the office space for Rs 10.83 crores. In addition to the purchase price, the family paid Rs 65 lakh as stamp duty. The registration of the sale was completed on November 27, 2025. The commercial unit spans 1,228 sq ft of carpet area and comes with two dedicated parking slots, making it a substantial addition to their growing real-estate portfolio.

The property was acquired from Notan House Pvt. Ltd. As per the developer’s website, the building offers convenient accessibility to multiple transport hubs — located about 1.6 km from Vile Parle railway station, 3 km from Andheri station, and around 6.5 km from the Bandra–Worli Sea Link. This makes the location strategically advantageous for both business and connectivity.

This purchase follows earlier reports from September indicating that Kartik Aaryan himself had secured a commercial office space in Andheri valued at Rs 13 crores. Around the same period, the actor also purchased a 2,000 sq. ft. plot at Chateau de Alibaug for Rs 2 crores. Speaking about that investment, Kartik had said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

On the work front, Kartik is preparing for the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, which is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The film’s trailer has already sparked strong curiosity among audiences. The actor is also simultaneously working on Naagzilla, expected to release in August next year.

Also Read : SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan’s third film with Karan Johar is an action entertainer directed by Sandeep Modi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.