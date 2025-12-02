Three days are left for the release of Dhurandhar and the excitement is slowly building by the day for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. After giving some of the biggest and viral news exclusively about the action entertainer, Bollywood Hungama now brings to you the cut list of Dhurandhar.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh’s FIRST-ever ‘A’ rated film; final length locked at 214 minutes; CBFC censors violent visuals in 2 scenes, mutes cuss word

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to tell you that Dhurandhar’s runtime is expected to be 3 hours and 32 minutes. The censor certificate has now given the confirmed run time of the film – 214.01 minutes. In other words, the film is 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second long, making it the lengthiest film in 17 years for Bollywood. The last film with such a lengthy run time was Jodhaa Akbar (2008); the historical was also 214 minutes long.

Moreover, Dhurandhar has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate. In short, this is Ranveer Singh’s first film in 15 years, which is adult-rated.

Now, coming to the cuts. The makers were asked to add the voiceover for the Hindi disclaimer. Accordingly, the duration of the disclaimer was increased to accommodate the voiceover. The anti-drug static and anti-smoking static were added in scenes where characters are seen consuming the addictive substances.

At the beginning of the film, the visuals of violence were deleted and replaced with appropriate shots. In the second half, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) members asked the makers to reduce the violent visuals. The character name of a minister was 'suitably changed'. Lastly, a cuss word was muted.

One more change that happened at the censor process was that the makers added music and additional scenes to the end credits.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers of Dhurandhar on December 2. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it releases in cinemas on December 2.

