Back in July 2017, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted their baby girl Nisha, and became proud parents. Nisha was soon promoted to be a big sister as they also brought home Noah and Asher. Sunny's decision to adopt a girl child has now inspired Shefali Jariwala, who is on her way to embrace motherhood soon.

In a recent interview, Shefali revealed she was soon going to be the proud mother of a baby girl. She and husband Parag Tyagi are presently into the process. She shared that she wanted to do this ever since she tied the knot with Parag, and he left the decision on her. Talking about why she was opting for an adopted child, Shefali shared how an innumerable number of children in this world were deprived of a home and one should extend the opportunity of education and blessed home to them.

Shefali, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, revealed she had also discussed this with her housemate Hindustani Bhau.