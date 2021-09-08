As part of Yash Raj Films’ ongoing celebrations for completing 50 splendid years in the Indian film industry and making an indelible mark for themselves, YRF has now partnered with Facebook for Bollywood’s first-ever Instagram Reels campaign - #ReelWithYRF. As part of the campaign, more than 250 creators across India will create Reels around various challenges, celebrating some of the most iconic moments of Indian cinema from the movie production house’s diverse slate. The campaign went live on 6th September 2021 (Monday) and will run for 6 weeks.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, Yash Raj Films, said, “YRF has been a trendsetter all along and our collaboration with Facebook just goes to prove that. There can be no better way to celebrate the momentous occasion of #YRF50 than by thanking our viewers for all their love bestowed on our films over the last 50 years. We will be giving 250 stupendous creators the very best of moments from our superhits on Instagram Reels and watch their creativity flow.”

Manish Chopra, Head of Partnerships, Facebook India,said, “We are thrilled to partner with YRF to launch the #ReelWithYRF campaign to celebrate this iconic moment in their journey. With over a billion people on Instagram expressing themselves across varied interests and surfaces, it has truly become a platform where culture unfolds. YRF movies hold a special place for every movie lover in the country and we look forward to seeing some amazing Reels by talented creators come out of the campaign. Creators epitomize Instagram for their creativity in content and amazing social video moments. This is true for Reels as well, where we are seeing newer creators being discovered everyday, and trends breakout regularly.”

#ReelWithYRF will feature multiple challenges hosted by YRF on its Instagram handle (@yrf) under various categories - Dance, Enact, Singing, Fitness, Fashion/Beauty - inviting creators to create their own Reels on these diverse themes. The Dance category will have challenges titled ‘Match The Steps’ and ‘Dance Mix’, while Enact will have creators showcasing their acting prowess with ‘Lip Sync Star’, ‘Dialoguebaazi’, ‘Get In The Character’ and ‘Walk With Swag’. The Crooners and bathroom singers will be seen shattering the glass ceiling (literally) with ‘Sing Along’ and Fitness lovers will have goosebumps-inducing ‘Get Inspired’ challenge. ‘Recreate The Look’ under the Fashion/Beauty category, will inspire creators to recreate the look from a particular scene. The partnership is part of Facebook’s #CreateTogether initiative.

Yash Raj Films has Aditya Chopra at its helm and has come a long way since 1970. It boasts of a stellar slate of over 80 titles, including megahits such as War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom:3, Ek Tha Tiger, Veer-Zaara, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and many more.

