Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has officially commenced shooting for his next directorial under the Rajshri Productions banner, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead. The untitled film, a romantic family entertainer, went on floors on November 1, 2025, marking the beginning of a new collaboration between Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya goes on floors; Anupam Kher shares update from sets

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been a long-time collaborator of Barjatya, took to social media to share a special update from the sets. Revealing that this project marks his 549th film, Kher wrote, “ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM:???? Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya! Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab’s 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege to be in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna!”

In October, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Rajshri Productions has teamed up once again with Mahaveer Jain Films for this project, following their collaboration on Uunchai. The film, a romantic family entertainer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles, went on floors on November 1.

A source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “After Uunchai (2022), Sooraj Barjatya’s last film, Rajshri Productions has decided to join hands once again with Mahaveer Jain Films. Both Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain had a wonderful time working with each other on Uunchai and hence, they decided to collaborate once more for the upcoming film.”

Presented and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Anita Gurnani, the yet-untitled project is expected to carry Barjatya’s signature touch of warmth, relationships, and emotional depth.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana opts for “grey” characters after latest success: “Mein grey roles karna chahta hu”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.