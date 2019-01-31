After Karthik Aaryan, ATHIYA SHETTY is the latest to join the Bollywood gang of VEGETARIAN eaters!

B-Town is full of many stars who are strict vegetarians, some of whom include Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karthik Aryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Aamir Khan to name a few. Now Athiya Shetty joins the list of stars who are vegetarian out of choice or to keep fit. The actress who has been shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor tells us that she turned vegetarian out of choice and except her family and friends nobody knows about it!

Athiya tells us, “I decided to turn vegetarian from January 1, 2019. I don’t know how long it’ll last, but I feel healthier and am eating cleaner! I eat eggs. I don’t think I’ll be able to give that up. I think my body needed some sort of change, and I’m loving it. Nobody recommended or asked me to go vegetarian. It was a decision that I took, because I felt like I needed to take a break from being a carnivore, and just eat more greens. It’s good to change things up.

The actress says that she feels a world of difference today. “I feel healthier, I’m eating cleaner and I’m eating more. I am asked if turning veg means losing weight but let me tell you, it has nothing to do with weight loss. In fact, I feel stronger, more energetic, and I’m eating more frequently throughout the day. I don’t know as yet if it will be permanent or not as I wanted to try something new. I’ve eaten meat all my life, and I love it. But let’s see how my body takes to it and how I feel in the next couple of months. I also eat eggs and lots of paneer so I’m getting enough protein in each meal.”

Athiya doesn’t miss eating non-veg food these days, even in the company of friends or family. “I don’t miss non-vegetarian food. I’m enjoying being vegetarian, and when I miss it, I’ll eat it. There’s no rule as such. I’m just trying something new and seeing if it works for my body. But yes, I’m the only vegetarian in my family as everybody else eats non-veg food.”

When the actress decided to suddenly become a vegetarian, her family consisting of her father Suniel, mom Mana and brother Ahaan, were surprised at her decision. “My family was shocked, because I love food, I was a hardcore carnivore. Sunday’s were always laal maas (a spicy Rajasthani meat curry) day, but not anymore. But as long as I feel healthy and I’m eating healthy, it’s a good change.”