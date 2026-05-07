Directed by Pulkit and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the morally layered thriller will premiere on Netflix on May 15.

Netflix India has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime drama Kartavya starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, the film is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on May 15.

Kartavya Trailer: Saif Ali Khan battles duty, corruption and family crisis in this Netflix crime drama

The trailer introduces viewers to a tense and morally complex world where questions of justice, power and personal responsibility take centre stage. Saif Ali Khan plays Pawan, a police officer who comes under intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot while under his supervision. As pressure mounts from senior officials and the investigation deepens, Pawan is pulled into a dangerous pursuit that uncovers layers of influence, corruption and deception.

Simultaneously, his personal life begins to spiral as threats emerge against his family due to a conflict involving his brother. Caught between professional obligations and personal loyalties, the character finds himself navigating increasingly difficult choices where every decision comes at a cost. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost. Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix.”

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Director Pulkit also opened up about the thematic core of the film and shared, “Kartavya is a story that lives in the grey, where every choice carries a cost and certainty is always out of reach. We set out to craft a grounded, emotionally charged narrative that looks beyond the surface of crime to explore the human conflict at its core. All the actors have brought immense depth to their characters, and with Saif bringing remarkable restraint to a deeply conflicted role, the film invites audiences to reflect on what justice really means when personal stakes are involved. My second association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix has been incredibly fulfilling, and we’re excited to bring this story to audiences worldwide.”

With its brooding tone, emotionally charged conflicts and layered storytelling, the film promises to explore the blurred lines between duty and morality when it premieres on Netflix on May 15.

Also Read: Red Chillies and Shah Rukh Khan confirm release date of Saif Ali Khan starrer Kartavya; drop new poster

More Pages: Kartavya Box Office Collection

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