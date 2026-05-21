One of the most awaited films of 2026, Drishyam 3, finally released today and had a record opening, especially in the key markets. It was widely reported that the third part would be the final film in the much-loved franchise. However, it has now come to light that this is not the case.

BREAKING: Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 ends with the promise of a thrilling and sinister sequel (No Spoilers Ahead)

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Drishyam 3 ends at a decisive point, with the makers setting the stage for a fourth part. Going by the way events unfold, one can expect Drishyam 4 to be even more thrilling and sinister.

Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath and others. It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The first part, Drishyam, released in 2013 and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time back then. The second part, Drishyam 2, released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 due to COVID-related restrictions and received tremendous acclaim.

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform readers that Drishyam 3 has released in nearly 1200 cinemas across Kerala and the rest of India. Overseas, the film is set for an even bigger release, in more than 1500 screens. It has been released in as many as 66 countries. In short, Drishyam 3 has a worldwide release of around 2700 screens.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions of Drishyam 3 with ZERO cuts; mutes ‘f**k’ in the Telugu version

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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