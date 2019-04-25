Bollywood Hungama
Karitk Aaryan roped in to endorse Oppo phones

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan has undoubtedly emerged to be a youth icon, thanks to his brilliant box office performance. Mobile Oppo brand was quick to capatalise on this and therefore has roped him in as the brand new face for the mobile brand. Commercials featuring him for the campaign #BeBrilliant have already rolled in! Kartik is positioned as a young, vivacious icon that he is. The brand wants to target the young demographic with this campaign.

The brand’s CEO stated that the reason they roped in Kartik was because he is a youth icon and is admired for his charismatic attitude and style statement. Speaking on the association, Mr. Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India and President OPPO South Asia said, “We are excited with Kartik Aaryan joining us in our OPPO family. He’s a youth icon and is greatly admired for his charismatic attitude and style statement, which matches with our brand philosophy. Just like OPPO’s belief of bringing perfection and becoming a trendsetter, the actor believes in doing the best for his fans.”

They are pitching Kartik as a trend setter of sorts and they believe that he is a crowd puller which is beneficial for them. It is a clear win for Kartik too as he is in the big league now. Hrithik Roshan has endorsed Oppo before and so has Deepika Padukone.

On professional front, Kartik has had back to back hits with Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He is now working on Love Aaj Kal 2, a film which is yet untitled, with Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan signed as India brand ambassador for Hummel

