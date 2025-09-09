Karisma Kapoor’s two children have filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court over the estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, estimated at around Rs 30,000 crores. As per ANI, the siblings, represented by their mother as legal guardian, have accused their stepmother, Priya Kapur, of forging a will to gain control of the assets.

According to the plaint, Priya Kapur initially denied that Sunjay left behind a will and stated that his assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. She later produced a document dated March 21, 2025, claiming it was his will, which the children allege is fabricated. The suit seeks partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.

Estate and Known Assets

The plaintiffs said they lack full details of their father’s wealth at the time of his death. While they attached a list of known properties, they alleged Priya Kapur concealed information and failed to disclose the complete extent of her assets.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK. His children claim he had assured them of their financial future, launched ventures in their names, acquired assets on their behalf, and identified them as beneficiaries of the family trust.

Defendants in the Case

The first and second defendants are Priya Kapur and her minor son, both residing at the family farmhouse in Rajokri, Delhi. The third defendant is Sunjay’s mother, while the fourth is a woman identified as the executor of the contested will.

The children further allege that after their father’s death, his funeral was held on June 19 at Lodhi Cremation Ground—Priya Kapur limited their access to trust documents and financial assets. They also claim they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and asked to sign paperwork without being given clarity on the trust deed and related records.

Close Bond With Father

The plaintiffs described their relationship with their father as close, marked by frequent holidays, business conversations, and personal milestones. They argue that these interactions reflected his commitment to their future security and well-being.

With suspicions over the alleged will and mounting concerns about transparency, the children have approached the Delhi High Court, which will now examine the validity of the contested document and the division of assets.

