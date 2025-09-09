The film is all set to release in theatres on September 19.

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Nishaanchi is already making waves for its unconventional storyline and powerful cast. Adding to the excitement, the film’s lead actress, Vedika Pinto, will be seen setting the screen ablaze with a special dance number that promises to be a highlight of the movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto to sizzle in special dance number in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi

The song is described as vibrant and peppy, which is expected to showcase the dancing skills of Vedika. The actress, who has been steadily carving a niche for herself with her acting and screen presence, will now showcase another dimension of her talent through this performance.

A source close to the project exclusively shared, “Vedika Pinto, the lead actress of the film, will be seen performing a special dance number in Nishaanchi. This song is vibrant, peppy, and Vedika has delivered it with full energy. Her moves are sizzling and sure to impress the audience. She has really worked hard on her body and overall fitness for this song, as it demands very high energy. Vedika also put in many hours of rehearsals, practicing day and night, to perfect every single move for this dance number.”

Kashyap, known for blending raw storytelling with striking visuals, is expected to stage the number in a way that adds both glamour and narrative value to the film.

Nishaanchi marks the launch of Aaishwary Thackeray while the film also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 19.

