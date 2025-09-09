AD, the contemporary ready-to-wear brand from the house of Arvind, proudly announces the appointment of Raghav Juyal, celebrated actor and youth icon, as its new brand ambassador. Known for his authentic personality, effortless charm and distinctive sense of style, Raghav perfectly embodies the spirit of AD – comfortable, breathable and fashionable everyday wear that resonates with today’s generation.

Raghav Juyal becomes brand ambassador of AD from the House of Arvind

Commenting on the announcement, Pranav Dave, Chief Business Officer – Retail & Knits, Arvind Limited said, “Raghav Juyal’s individuality and effortless style align seamlessly with our brand ethos. ‘AD’ from the house of Arvind is about creating versatile, easy-to-wear fashion that fits into the everyday lives of our consumers, while making them look and feel confident. Raghav brings that spirit alive with his relatable and charismatic personality.”

Raghav Juyal, known for his individuality and creative energy, shared his excitement, “I am excited to associate with ‘AD’ from the House of Arvind. The brand represents fashion that is relaxed yet stylish – something I personally relate to. For me, comfort is non-negotiable, and the brand delivers exactly that while still keeping it trendy. I look forward to this partnership and connecting with people who enjoy fashion that feels as good as it looks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

AD redefines everyday fashion by offering stylish, breathable, and versatile apparel designed for the modern lifestyle. With a focus on balancing comfort and fashion, the brand is fast becoming a preferred choice for those who seek clothing that transitions effortlessly from work to leisure.

With Raghav on board, the brand will soon unveil a new campaign across digital platforms, retail stores, and marketplaces, celebrating the idea of everyday fashion that is effortless, confident, and in tune with today’s lifestyle. The collection is available across The Arvind Store, Myntra, and other leading e-commerce platforms, ensuring easy access for today’s fashion-forward consumers.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raghav Juyal speaks on embracing police uniform for Gyarah Gyarah as Zee5 show turns 1: “I had to unlearn the performer in me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.