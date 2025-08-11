Karisma Kapoor has long been celebrated for her understated yet impactful approach to style, and her latest appearance reaffirms that reputation. The actress, last seen in Netflix’s 2024 release Murder Mubarak, was recently spotted in a striking Payal Khandewal creation—a pleated tunic priced at Rs 21,800. She was styled by Esha Amin.

Karisma Kapoor embraces effortless elegance in Rs 21,800 pleated tunic

The ensemble is a study in contemporary minimalism blended with bold visual artistry. Cut in a relaxed silhouette, the tunic features Khandewal’s signature engineered print—a large, abstract black floral motif set against a vivid red base. This colour contrast not only commands attention but also adds depth and dimension to the garment’s surface. Crafted from fine pleated fabric, the dress drapes with fluid ease, while the textural detailing offers subtle movement and visual intrigue.

The design incorporates a mock neck and side slits, ensuring both comfort and structure. True to the label’s ethos, the piece is a one-size-fits-most garment, intended to flatter a variety of body types without compromising on shape or proportion. Styled here with matching red pleated trousers, the look gains an additional layer of tonal harmony, creating a cohesive yet dynamic visual statement.

Karisma kept her accessories minimal, opting for hoop earrings, slim gold bangles, and a pair of classic black Mary Jane flats. Her beauty look leaned towards the timeless—sleek, pulled-back hair, defined brows, and a bold lip, complemented by dark round sunglasses for a touch of old-school glamour.

The actress shared images of the look while unveiling McCain Foods India’s new packaging, writing: “Here’s to great taste, good choices, and greener futures! #McCain #Sustainability #ProjectSunshine #NewLookSameTaste”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Her appearance quickly drew attention from fans and peers alike, with Sonam Kapoor commenting, “You look beautiful.”

