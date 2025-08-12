The clash between Hrithik Roshan and NTR's War 2 with Rajinikanth's Coolie is turning out to be a lot more intense than expected. While the Lokesh Kanagaraj film is running a one-horse race at the worldwide box office, it has managed to fight against the YRF Spy Universe saga despite a limited release in some centres. Going against the general norm, the iconic single screen of India - Raj Mandir - has allotted 1 show to Coolie and 4 shows to War 2 on Thursday.

RAJ MANDIR EXCLUSIVE: Coolie (Hindi) sells 250 tickets in just 1 show, War 2 aggregates 500 tickets in 4 shows!

And to everyone's surprise, Coolie is scoring better per-show than War 2 at the iconic single screens, despite not getting a single prime time show. As per the data set we analysed early in the morning on BookMyShow, Coolie has sold 250 tickets in Raj Mandir for the 8.45 AM show alone, whereas War 2 has sold overall 500 tickets in all 4 shows put together.

The per-show average of Coolie is 250, and there is a high chance for it to get housefull in advance booking alone. The per-show average of War 2 on the other hand is half of Coolie i.e. 125 tickets per show. A source told Bollywood Hungama on anonymity, "If Coolie had got one more show in Raj Mandir, it could have surpassed the overall sales of War 2. However, the film is still fighting out a 400 crore biggie with just one show. The hype for Coolie is real, but restricted due to fractured showcasing."

At the moment, Raj Mandir is one of the very few cinema halls to share shows of War 2 with Coolie. It would be exciting to see if others follow the same.

