Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), one of Bollywood’s most respected production houses with a legacy spanning over 75 years, has released a strong statement addressing the rising concern of unethical practices surrounding film reviews.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issues STRONG statement on alleged extortion by certain film ‘reviewers’: “Few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign our reputation”

In an official note shared on social media, NGE clarified its unwavering support for freedom of speech and expression, stating that the company has never objected — and will never object — to fair reviews or constructive criticism of its films. The statement acknowledged that honest feedback is vital for filmmakers to grow and for the overall health of the industry.

However, the studio revealed that it has recently encountered disturbing evidence of extortion attempts. According to NGE, certain individuals had allegedly demanded money and threatened to tarnish the reputation of films, directors, and lead actors if their demands were not met. The production house has now referred the matter to investigative authorities, calling for lawful action against those involved.

The company also clarified that its actions are not aimed at genuine film critics, independent reviewers, or YouTubers who contribute to healthy cinematic discourse. “We value honest work and wholeheartedly welcome their contributions to the healthy progress of the film industry,” the statement read.

The note concluded with NGE’s assurance that while constructive criticism will always be welcomed, malicious practices that threaten the integrity of cinema will be firmly dealt with under the law.

The statement was issued by NGE’s legal advisors, Adv. Ravi Suryawanshi and Bar & Brief Attorneys.

