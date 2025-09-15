comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.09.2025 | 9:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Param Sundari Baaghi 4 Jolly LLB 3 Thama Dhurandhar Alpha
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issues STRONG statement on alleged extortion by certain film ‘reviewers’: “Few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign our reputation”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issues STRONG statement on alleged extortion by certain film ‘reviewers’: “Few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign our reputation”

en Bollywood News Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issues STRONG statement on alleged extortion by certain film ‘reviewers’: “Few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign our reputation”
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), one of Bollywood’s most respected production houses with a legacy spanning over 75 years, has released a strong statement addressing the rising concern of unethical practices surrounding film reviews.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issues STRONG statement on alleged extortion by certain film ‘reviewers’: “Few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign our reputation”

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issues STRONG statement on alleged extortion by certain film ‘reviewers’: “Few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign our reputation”

In an official note shared on social media, NGE clarified its unwavering support for freedom of speech and expression, stating that the company has never objected — and will never object — to fair reviews or constructive criticism of its films. The statement acknowledged that honest feedback is vital for filmmakers to grow and for the overall health of the industry.

However, the studio revealed that it has recently encountered disturbing evidence of extortion attempts. According to NGE, certain individuals had allegedly demanded money and threatened to tarnish the reputation of films, directors, and lead actors if their demands were not met. The production house has now referred the matter to investigative authorities, calling for lawful action against those involved.

The company also clarified that its actions are not aimed at genuine film critics, independent reviewers, or YouTubers who contribute to healthy cinematic discourse. “We value honest work and wholeheartedly welcome their contributions to the healthy progress of the film industry,” the statement read.

The note concluded with NGE’s assurance that while constructive criticism will always be welcomed, malicious practices that threaten the integrity of cinema will be firmly dealt with under the law.

The statement was issued by NGE’s legal advisors, Adv. Ravi Suryawanshi and Bar & Brief Attorneys.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Triptii Dimri, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebrate Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s 75-year milestone

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar moves Delhi High Court to…

EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal drops a major…

Manushi Chhillar ventures into healthcare…

Shraddha Kapoor to headline Laxman Utekar’s…

Rashmika Mandanna confirms Cocktail 2 with…

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer: "Ex"…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification