Days after unidentified assailants opened fire outside actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally assured the Patani family of their safety.

Jagdish Patani, the actress’s father and a retired deputy superintendent of police, revealed in a video statement that the Chief Minister reached out to him late at night. “I received a call from the Honorable Chief Minister. He offered his condolences to my entire family and said that the whole state stands with us. The Chief Minister assured that there will be no negligence whatsoever in ensuring our security,” he said.

He further added that the Chief Minister was firm about the investigation. “CM Yogi said the culprits would be tracked down even from the depths of the earth,” Patani shared.

Bareilly, UP: CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani, assuring security and ordering a swift investigation after Goldy Brar's gang fired seven rounds at their house near Chaupala Crossing.

Firing at Disha Patani’s House in UP

The firing took place in the early hours of September 12 at around 3:30 am when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire outside the Patani residence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Soon after, a social media account named ‘Rohan Godara Goldy Brar’ claimed responsibility for the incident. The post alleged that the attack was carried out in response to the supposed insult of Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj allegedly by Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani.

Investigation underway

The local police have stepped up security around the Patani residence and launched a probe into the attack. Authorities are currently investigating the authenticity of the social media claim while attempting to trace the two unidentified assailants.

